Centre directs action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy investigation’ in drugs-on-cruise case

The government has asked the Competent Authority to take action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case which involved Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The development comes after Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2021 drugs-on-cruise case in which he was arrested last year.

The names of Khan and five others were dropped in the chargesheet filed by the anti-drugs agency in connection with the case. Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to “lack of sufficient evidence”.

India Today quoted NCB Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh saying that there was an error by the first probe team, which was led by Sameer Wankhede.

On November 5, 2021, the NCB removed Mumbai zonal unit Sameer Wankhede from the case and transferred the investigation to its operations unit based in Delhi. Wankhede was facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed extortion bid by those involved.

Wankhede had led the NCB raid on a

a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise liner en route from Mumbai to Goa on October 2 last year. Minor quantity of cocaine, mephedrone, charas, hydroponic weed, MDMA, and Rs 1,33,000 in cash were seized. The NCB apprehended eight persons, including Aryan, while letting six others go. The number increased to 20 during the course of the investigations.