Centre destroyed 6 lakh kg of seized narcotics in a year, says Amit Shah, lauds MHA’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs

Union Home minister Amit Shah has claimed that 6 lakh kg of seized narcotics have been destroyed as part of the Centre’s campaign to prevent the re-use of seized drugs launched in June last year.

Shah made the claim during a video address on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday.

Also Read: Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, briefs about prevailing situation

“We launched a destruction campaign in June 2022 to prevent the re-use of seized drugs. Under this campaign around 6 lakh kg of seized narcotics have been destroyed across the country so far,” said Shah.

A policy of zero tolerance has been adopted against narcotics by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“One of the main pillars of this policy is the whole government approach of the Modi government, as per which the coordination of different departments makes the policy more effective,” he added.

Also Read: Sack Manipur CM, fix time-frame to restore normalcy: Opposition tells Amit Shah at all-party meeting

There has also been an increase by 181 per cent in the registration of cases against drug peddlers in the country during the tenure of the Modi government.

“181 per cent more cases have been registered against the drug peddlers in comparison to the earlier period. This shows the commitment of the Modi government towards a drug-free India,” said Amit Shah.

The Home minister also appreciated the organisations involved in the “fight against drugs” and congratulated the NCB for organising the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Pakhwada’ (Drug-Free Fortnight) on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Amit Shah claimed that while drugs worth Rs.768 crore were seized between 2006 and 2013, it increased almost 30 times to Rs.22,000 crore in the 2014-22 period.

In a video message, the Home Minister said, “It is our resolve that we will not allow the narcotics trade in India, nor will we allow drugs to be routed to the world through India. In this campaign against drugs, all the major agencies of the country, especially the NCB are continuously fighting this war against drugs.”