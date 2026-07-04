The Centre has issued a notice to messaging platform Telegram over the alleged circulation of pirated movies, OTT shows and other copyrighted audio-visual content on its platform, directing the company to take corrective measures and submit an action taken report within 15 days, The Indian Express reported on Saturday quoting its sources.

According to the report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked Telegram to strengthen its mechanisms for detecting, reporting, blocking access to and removing pirated content. The government has also sought details of the platform’s grievance redressal system for filmmakers, OTT platforms, content producers and law enforcement agencies.

Telegram given 15 days to submit compliance report

The ministry has directed the instant messaging app to take action against repeat copyright violators, including channels, groups, bots, user accounts, administrators and other associated entities involved in sharing infringing material.

Government issues notice to Telegram over widespread piracy. I&B Ministry directs Telegram to take immediate measures against pirated films & OTT content and submit Action Taken Report in 15 days. Govt action to protect India’s creator economy, film industry, broadcasters, OTT… pic.twitter.com/maGxdkSJBZ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

As part of the notice, Telegram has been instructed to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, outlining the steps adopted to prevent the spread of pirated content and improve enforcement on the platform.

Government shifts focus to platform accountability

This move showcases a shift in the government’s approach: targeting individual piracy channels is being replaced by holding digital platforms accountable for ensuring compliance with Indian laws. Previously, the Centre had taken action against more than 3,000 Telegram channels accused of distributing pirated movies, web series and other copyrighted content. The latest notice indicates that the government now expects the platform itself to proactively prevent copyright violations instead of relying on individual takedown requests.

Ministry cites IT Act and due diligence obligations

The ministry reminded Telegram that, as an intermediary, it is legally obligated to exercise due diligence under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology Rules, 2021. It stressed that Telegram should not wait for the government to identify piracy-linked channels and warned that a reactive, channel-by-channel takedown strategy may not satisfy its statutory obligations under Indian law.

Piracy is a criminal offence, Centre warns

The notice also underlined that copyright infringement is not merely a civil dispute but a criminal offence under the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The ministry cautioned that continued availability of pirated content, inadequate compliance or an incomplete response could invite further legal scrutiny and action under the applicable legal framework.

According to officials, the government’s action intends to safeguard India’s creator economy, finance and protect the interests of the film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers and distributors from revenue losses caused by online piracy.