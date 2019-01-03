Centre considering amendments in IT Act, 2000? Here’s what it says in response to Rajya Sabha MP’s letter

Among the recommendations that the Upper House member suggested to the minister include review and amendment of IT Act, 2000.

Just days after Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the government on the issue of digital sexual abuse on children, the later has responded back saying it was considering amendments in the IT Act, 2000. The aim is to arm the government with more powers to close apps and sites that promote child pornography and fake news. At the moment, the move is on a proposal stage and will soon be formalised. Chandrashekhar had written a letter to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging for his intervention to curb the growing digital sexual abuse of children and also to close down Mobile apps that threaten the safety of children.

Among the recommendations that the Upper House member suggested to the minister include review and amendment of IT Act, 2000. He also suggested the creation of a permanent institutional framework in order to monitor and regulate online content which falls under the category of digital exploitation of children. He also suggested a number of other initiatives like initiating extensive consultations, awareness programmes with stakeholders and come out with well-crafted roles for each group — including police, parents, schools, etc.

Chandrashekhar also suggested that direct intermediaries like Google and Apple may take strict measures for removing/banning such apps from Google Play and App Store which permit the exchange of child pornographic images/videos and enable paedophiles to “groom” kids.

“Children constitute 44.4% of India’s current population and are the future of our nation. It is our responsibility to ensure that they get a safe and happy childhood that they deserve. This issue requires serious attention. Regrettably, your ministry has done very little so far on this issue. I hope you and your ministry will take strict action to prevent Digital Child Abuse in India.” MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar had written in his letter.