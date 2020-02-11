Centre closely monitors central funds given to states: Narendra Singh Tomar

By:
New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2020

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar said under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of RGSA, funds released to states and Union Territories are utilised by them for undertaking activities sanctioned.

The government closely monitors utilisation of central funds given to states under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar said under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of RGSA, funds released to states and Union Territories are utilised by them for undertaking activities sanctioned or permitted under their annual plans as recommended by Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and finally approved by the competent authority.

“The progress of implementation of the scheme, including utilisation of funds, is closely monitored through meetings, video conferences etc. with states,” he said during the Question Hour. Tomar said for further release of funds to states, the status of utilisation of funds released earlier is also taken into account.

In addition to this, an online monitoring and reporting system (MIS) for RGSA has been developed and operationalised. Moreover, transaction based Public Financial Management System (PFMS) has been introduced for release and tracking of funds under RGSA, he said.

