Supreme Court gets full strength, Centre clears appointment of two new judges

The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of two more judges – Justice Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar – as the judges of the Supreme Court. With these appointments, the top court now will be working at its full strength of 34.

Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar are the Chief Justices of Allahabad and Gujarat High Courts respectively.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, extending his best wishes, announced the appointment, and tweeted, “As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC.”

2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

The announcement comes after five judges took oath as the judges of the top court, which took the working strength of the apex court to 32.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.