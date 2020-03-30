Centre clarifies: No plan to extend 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, says Cabinet Secretary

On reports of extending coronavirus lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said “I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown”. (PTI Photo)

The Centre on Monday said that there was no plan to extend the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country. The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night in view of the rising coronavirus cases. The lockdown came into effect on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Today is the sixth day of the lockdown.

The clarification comes following multiple media reports that the government may extend the lockdown to combat the virus for a week or longer. According to a tweet shared by the Press Information Bureau, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has rubbished media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

“There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the lockdown 21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” it said.

With rail, road and air traffic also suspended to prevent the mass movement and the potential spread of the virus, the lockdown has left lakhs of migrant workers stranded in different cities. With no means of transport and little money or food to sustain themselves and their families, thousands of migrant workers began a foot-march from different cities in a bid to reach their native villages.

I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on reports of extending #CoronavirusLockdown (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xYuoZkgM5e — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Although the government has assured food and shelter to migrant workers, Delhi has been the worst-hit where migrants from neighbouring Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab arrived over the last three-four days, expecting to get buses for the native villages. Majority of them are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India crossed 1000-mark on Sunday. Fresh deaths have been reported from different states, taking the toll to 29.

Globally, the COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 6,34,000, and the death toll is close to 30,000, according to the World Health Organisation.