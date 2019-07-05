Centre can introduce legislation to build Ayodhya Ram temple, says Pejawar Mutt seer

Published: July 5, 2019 8:21:25 PM

Pejawar Mutt seer Swami Vishwesha Teertha expressed hope the Centre will build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in a couple of years by introducing a legislation to meet the aspirations of Hindus, without leaving the decision to courts.

Addressing reporters at Kadri near here Thursday, he said the temple issue was discussed at a high-level meeting of saints at Ayodhya recently in which he had also taken part.

Pejawar Mutt seer Swami Vishwesha Teertha has said the Centre could take the legislative route for facilitating the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The seer, who is prominently associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, pointed to the BJP’s resounding majority in the Lok Sabha and chances of it getting an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha by next year and said the government can bring a law for building the Ram temple.

