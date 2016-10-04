Centre calls meeting of CMs of border states

The Centre has convened a meeting of chief ministers of four states, whose boundaries touch Pakistan, in the wake of continuing tension along the international border. (ANI)

The two-day meeting to be held on October 6-7 in Jaisalmer will review the security situation along the Indo-Pak border amid the ongoing hostilities between the two countries after the attack on an army camp in Uri and a retaliatory surgical strike on terror launch pads in PoK by the army.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting while chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir will participate with their top civil and police officials, official sources said.

The meeting is being called apparently to bring a synergy among the state police forces and Border Security Force, which guards the Indo-Pak border.

Issues concerning the states are also expected to be discussed in the two-day deliberations, the sources said.

There have been many incidents of infiltration of terrorists through the border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and trans-border smuggling of goods, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes in Rajasthan and Gujarat, they said.

Of the 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border, 1,225 km falls in Jammu and Kashmir (including Line of Control), 553 km in Punjab, 1,037 km in Rajasthan and 508 km in Gujarat.