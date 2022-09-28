Centre bans PFI, eight other associated organisations for five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification late Tuesday night where it stated that the Popular Front Of India has been banned for five years for its alleged links to terror funding. The Centre also banned eight other associated organisations including All India Imams Council (AIIC), Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, National Women’s Front, Junior Front.

The notification said that the Centre is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, which are disturbing the public order and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime. It also stated that PFI is instigating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of the society with the intent to create disaffection against the country.

The Home Ministry notification further read that the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates as unlawful with immediate effect.