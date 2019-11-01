Centre asks WhatsApp to explain breach of privacy

The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been “caught snooping” after WhatsApp said journalists and human rights activists in India have been targets of surveillance.

Expressing concern over the breach of privacy of its citizens, the government said that it has asked messaging platform WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens.

In a statement, telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is committed to protecting the privacy of all Indian citizens. “Government agencies have a well established protocol for interception, which includes sanction and supervision from highly ranked officials in central and state governments, for clear stated reasons in national interest,” Prasad said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Prasad said those trying to make political gain out of it should be reminded of bugging incidents in the office of former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee during the UPA regime, as also spying over then Army chief, general VK Singh.

“Those trying to make political capital out of it need to be gently reminded about the bugging incident in the office of the then eminent finance minister Pranab Mukherjee during UPA regime. Also a gentle reminder of the spying over the then Army chief general VK Singh. These are instances of breach of privacy of highly reputed individuals, for personal whims and fancies of a family,” Prasad said.

Earlier during the day, the Congress party alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been “caught snooping” after WhatsApp said journalists and human rights activists in India have been targets of surveillance, and urged the Supreme Court to hold the Centre accountable over the issue.