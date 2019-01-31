Centre asks ousted CBI chief Alok Verma to join office a day before retirement

Alok Verma

Two weeks after deposed CBI Director Alok Verma told the Department of Personnel and Training to consider him retired, the Ministry of Home Affairs replied to him a day before his superannuation as Director, asking him to join office as DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately.

The government has sent a letter to Verma saying, “You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately”. The letter from the government means that Verma will have to join for a day.

The reply of the government came days after a request by Verma to consider his retirement from January 11, a day after he was transferred from the CBI after the high-powered selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met.

Verma had requested for the consideration of his retirement after attaining the age of superannuation July 31, 2017. He had also crossed superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. The former CBI director said, “I was only serving the Government as CBI Director until January 31, 2019, as it was a fixed tenure role.”

He was moved out of the probe agency last October on the CVC’s recommendations. The Supreme Court, however, reinstated to the same post in January. Next day, the selection committee asked him to join as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. While the move was opposed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi was supported by Justice A K Sikri, a nominee of CJI.