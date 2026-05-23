The Centre has ordered the re-entry and resumption of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises at 2, Safdarjung Road, directing the club to hand over possession of the 27.3-acre plot to the government by June 5, 2026.

In an order dated May 22, the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the premises, located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of Delhi, are required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

The order, addressed to the General Committee/Secretary of Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, said the land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, for maintaining a social and sporting club.

Invoking Clause 4 of the lease deed, the L&DO said the government had the right to re-enter and resume the premises if the land was required for a public purpose. The order said the lease had been determined with immediate effect and that the land, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest with the President of India through the L&DO.

“The premises shall be taken over by the Land & Development Office on 05.06.2026,” the order said, adding that the department’s technical section would take possession on behalf of the government. In case of non-compliance, possession would be taken “in accordance with law”.

News Alert ! Centre asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to handover their premises by June 5: Official order. pic.twitter.com/cb0WK8N1Pv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026

The move marks a major escalation in the long-running tussle around one of Delhi’s oldest and most exclusive clubs. The club’s own website describes it as one of India’s oldest clubs and says it moved to its present location on July 3, 1913, when it was known as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club.

In 2020, the NCLT had held that the affairs of the club were being conducted in a manner ‘prejudicial’ to “public interest” and directed a government-appointed committee to examine its functioning.

In 2024, the NCLAT upheld the Centre’s takeover of the club’s management, while setting a deadline for remedial measures and restructuring.

Internet reacts

The order triggered sharp reactions online, with many users linking the development to wider questions around elite colonial-era institutions occupying prime public land in Delhi.

Several posts framed the decision as a public-interest move, especially given the government’s stated defence and security rationale.

“This is earth shattering news. For those who do not know, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is the most premium club of India, having many powerful people as members. They will not give in easily,“ a user wrote on X.

Others questioned the timing and asked whether a club with heritage value and sporting facilities should be displaced without more details on the proposed use of the land.