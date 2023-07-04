Centre approves shelter homes for trafficked minor girls in border states

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has approved a scheme for providing assistance to states and Union Territories for setting up protection and rehabilitation homes for victims of trafficking in states having international borders.

The shelter homes will provide the victims, particularly minors and young women, with food, clothing, counselling, primary health facilities and other daily needs.

Also Read: Assam: Minor raped and murdered in Kamrup, police arrest accused

The government has allocated funds to all states and UTs under the Nirbhaya Fund to set up anti-human trafficking units in every district.

According to the NCRB data, there were 6,533 victims of human trafficking in the 2,189 cases filed last year under anti-human trafficking units. Out of these, 4,062 victims were female and 2,471 were male.

Also Read: MP High Court urges Centre to lower age of consent to 16, cites ‘injustice’ faced by adolescent boys

As many as 2,877 victims were minors. While more underage boys (1,570) were trafficked in 2021 than girls (1,307) in 2021, this trend reversed in case of adult victims of human trafficking with women outstripping men, reported The Indian Express.

India is a source as well as destination for human trafficking, where women and girls are trafficked under the pretext of providing employment or an improved standard of living. A majority of these trafficked victims are minors who are forced into commercial sex work who reach major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

From there, they are taken out of the country to the Middle East and South East Asia, said ministry officials.

Uma Chatterjee, Executive Director of Sanjog, a non-profit that deals in human trafficking, said that cross border trafficking between India and its neighbours has been a constant issue and the proposal of these shelters is a need.

“The proposal of such shelters, for care and protection of trafficked girls, intercepted at the border, is a need often voiced by the BSF as well as community-based anti-trafficking organisations at these borders,” she said, according to The Indian Express.

According to the data, the highest number of cases have been registered in AHTUs of Telangana (347 cases), Maharashtra (320 cases), and Assam (203 cases) in 2021.