Centre approves 1-year extension to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BB Vyas on CM Mehbooba Mufti’s request

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B B Vyas has been given one year extension in service, beyond May 31, 2018. The Personnel Ministry has approved a request from the state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for extension to Vyas. The ministry has approved extension in service of Vyas for a further period of one year, from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, an official order said. The move comes days after the Centre amended a rule to provide a longer tenure to the chief secretary. Till the new rule came into force, the state chief secretary superannuated on attaining the age of 60.

With regard to others states, a chief secretary may get an extension in service, beyond the superannuating age, for a period not exceeding six months. The retirement age of a chief secretary varies from state to state. According to the new rule made by the Personnel Ministry on Wednesday, an officer holding the post of chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir may be given an extension of service, under exceptional circumstances, for a period beyond six months.

But the total term of the state chief secretary shall not exceed three years or up to the age of 62, it said. Vyas, who was due to superannuate in November last year, was given two extensions of three months each till this month-end, to remain the chief secretary.