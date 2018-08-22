Centre appoints NCRB as nodal agency to act against online child porn videos

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) as the agency to act on such objectionable online content. (Thinkstock Images)

In a fresh step to check the menace of child pornography and the availability of gang rape videos online, the Union Home Ministry has designated the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) as the agency to act on such objectionable online content. According to an Indian Express report, the Centre has mandated the NCRB to act either on the basis of a complaint it receives or by taking suo motu cognizance.

Moreover, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his IT counterpart Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday had a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials on the issue. Officials said the meeting chaired by the Home Minister discussed ways to filter objectionable material including rape videos on laptops and smartphones. “A list of 500 keywords used in searching such child porn and rape videos has also been compiled and will be shared with the ISPs, including Google, Yahoo, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Microsoft,” said an official.

However, steps were initiated earlier to move in this direction. “Approval of the competent Authority is hereby conveyed designating NCRB as the Central nodal agency to manage technical and operational functions of the online cyber-crime reporting portal and associated work of Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC) scheme under the supervision and administrative control of the Cyber & Information Security (CIS) Division, Ministry of Home Affairs,” the official notification issued in June 2018 stated.

The crucial meeting comes at a time when the Supreme Court is to hear a plea by an NGO highlighting the availability of child porn and rape videos online while seeking measures to check this meance. The SC had in the past directed the social media companies including Google to remove the content from their platforms. However, the search engines have not been able to curb them completely.

Moreover, the NCRB has been mandated to launch an online portal for receiving complaints and acting on them. Under the IT Act of 2000, NCRB is designated as a Home Ministry agency to perform functions under clause (b) of sub-section 79 of the IT Act.

The CCPWC scheme has five major components, namely: Online cybercrime reporting unit; Forensic unit; capacity building unit; Research and Development unit; Awareness creation Unit.