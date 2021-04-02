Centre applauds Uttar Pradesh for achieving 100% open defecation free

The central government has applauded the Uttar Pradesh government for achieving 100% open defecation free (ODF). In the recent data, all the 652 local bodies of the 75 districts in the state have been declared ODF.
In an attempt to achieve open defecation free status for Uttar Pradesh, as many as 8,87,906 individual household toilets are built in the state. So far, a total number of 2, 61,00,000 toilets have been built in the entire state under this scheme.
