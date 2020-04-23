Centre acted partially and in a miserly way on our suggestions: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi has alleged that the Modi government acted partially and in a miserly way on the suggestions made by her to handle the coronavirus crisis. At the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, held via video-conferencing today, she also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading communal prejudice.

“Coronavirus has increased disturbingly both in spread and speed since the past three weeks,” she said at CWC meet.

“I offered our constructive cooperation and suggestions. Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity from the central government is conspicuous by its absence,” she added.

She said that sections of society, especially farmers, labourers, migrant workers, are facing acute hardships due to lockdown and added that trade, commerce, industry have come to virtual halt, destroying crores of livelihoods.

The Congress president said that the party has repeatedly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there is no alternative to testing, trace and quarantine. But testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality.

“PPE kits number and quality is poor,” she added.