Centre accepts farmers’ demand to decriminalize stubble burning, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The agriculture minister also urged the farmers to end their agitation and return home.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the centre has accepted farmers’ demand to decriminalize stubble burning. He also said that the bill to withdraw the farm laws will be tabled on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. The agriculture minister also urged the farmers to end their agitation and return home.

“Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. The Government of India has accepted this demand as well…PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers’ organizations as well. With the constitution of this committee, farmers’ demand on MSP stands fulfilled,” claimed Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He also said, “The bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session…After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers’ agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home.”

Reacting to the demand of withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers, Tomar said that the matter comes under the jurisdiction of the states and they will take a decision in this regard.

“As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision seeing the gravity of the cases. As far as compensation is concerned, state governments will decide on the issue of compensation as per their state policy,” said Tomar.

It may be recalled that PM Narendra Modi had announced to withdraw the farm laws on the 19th of this month.