Centre, AAP govt spar over ‘conspiracy’ to provide EWS flats to Rohingyas in Delhi

A day after Union Housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet on Rohingya refugees in Delhi being shifted to EWS flats in Delhi stirred a row after the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that no such directions had been issued, the Delhi and the central government entered into a blame-game over the idea to give refugees a permanent residence in the country.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vehemently protested against the MHA’s statement claiming that the Delhi government had “proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.” Sisodia said that the Delhi government was unaware of any such development and accused a few officials from the Centre and Delhi for hatching a conspiracy. The MHA had said that the refugees were kept in a detention centre, the location of which was yet to be disclosed by the Delhi government.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the Union home ministry had stated on Wednesday. Reacting to the MHA’s clarification of Puri’s tweet, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “The central government, which was not tired of describing the news (about shifting of Rohingyas) as its achievement in the morning, has now started putting the responsibility of it on the Delhi government after the Aam Aadmi Party opposed such a step.”

In his letter to the Union Home minister Amit Shah, Sisodia said that the Delhi government was in the dark regarding the decision to settle Rohingya refugees in the capital city.

“Delhi Home Minister, and the Chief Minister were kept in the dark. I came to know about this from newspapers. I found out that there were some meetings and some decisions were taken,” Sisodia wrote in his letter.

The BJP, on the other hand, has slammed AAP for trying to “compromise national security” and playing vote bank politics, stating that it has every intention to deport the Rohingyas. “Rohingyas who live here and are illegal migrants are given free water, electricity, ration; now even flats were to be given to them by Delhi govt… they have lied again, distributed ‘Revdis’… why could he (CM Kejriwal) not ready detention centers,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI.

“Our stand is very clear, HM had clarified on the floor of the House that we want to deport the Rohingyas. That is the stand of our party. Delhi CM should be asked what his stand on Rohingyas is. When will he give an answer?” BJP MP Gautam Gambhir told ANI.

On Wednesday, Sisodia claimed that the decision to permanently settle Rohingyas in Delhi was taken by the Delhi Police and a few officers under the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. “The central government in connivance with the Delhi L-G has hatched a conspiracy to permanently settle Rohingyas in Delhi,” Sisodia had alleged.

“The Centre ordered the officers of the Delhi government, Delhi Police, FRRO and forced the Chief Secretary to chair the meeting and take the decision, while ensuring that the elected government of Delhi and its chief minister or the Dy CM in-charge of Home department remain uninformed of the meeting and the decision,” he had added.