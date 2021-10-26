Central Vista project: Supreme Court questions land use change

A bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the government solicitor-general Tushar Mehta to file a short affidavit on the necessity for the modification in the development plan.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to file an affidavit explaining the need for the proposed change in land use for the ambitious Central Vista project. This change — from bus terminal and neighbourhood park to house the new official residences of the vice-president and the prime minister — will allegedly deprive Delhi residents of a vast chunk of green space and other recreational areas.

A bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the government solicitor-general Tushar Mehta to file a short affidavit on the necessity for the modification in the development plan. “So, the public recreational area is not available now? Is the recreational area going to be transposed to some other area?” Justice Khanwilkar asked the top law officer.

Mehta argued that since the PM and vice-president’s houses are coming up there, it would not be possible to have a recreational area in this area. “The Parliament, etc, is coming up nearby… It may not be possible to have a recreational area there,” he said. However, he sought time to seek instructions from the government. The matter will come up for further hearing on Friday.

The petition filed by social activist Rajeev Suri questioned the validity of a notification by the ministry of housing & urban affa-irs in October 2020, allowing cha-nge in land use, which allegedly will deprive Delhi residents of a vast chunk of open and green space in the Central Vista area.

