Central Vista Project: Supreme Court allows construction, says environment clearance ‘valid and just’

The Central Vista redevelopment project, the country's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat as well as revamped Rajpath (image: IE)

Central Vista project: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave its go ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista Project. The court said that the approval was needed from the Heritage Conservation Committee for construction work to begin. The top court directed project proponents to get approval from the Committee. The court said that the exercise of the power under DDA Act was just and valid. “The recommendations of environmental clearance by the Ministry of Environment are just, valid and proper and we uphold the same,” it said.

On December 7, the SC had allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone-laying ceremony after the central government assured that no construction or demolition work would start till it decides the pending pleas on the issue. The revamp was announced in September last year. It envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August, 2022. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.

The highest court was hearing pleas which had raised questions over several aspects, including the environmental clearance granted to the project. A batch of pleas had raised questions over Central Vista project, which covers three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The apex court had said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project will be “at their own risk”. The court had said that the fate of the project will depend on its final decision. The pleas had also challenged the grant of a no-objection certificate by the Central Vista Committee and also the environmental clearances for the construction of a new parliament house building.

(With agency inputs)