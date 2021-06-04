Central Vista project: Shashi Tharoor responds to Hardeep Singh Puri’s remark claiming he desired new Parliament building

Hardeep Singh Puri said that the NDA government is doing what Shashi Tharoor desired three years ago and asked him to put some sense into his party bosses.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor today responded to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s remark over the Central Vista project. Puri had said that while Congress is opposing the Central Vista project now, Tharoor has in the past, highlighted the need for a new building. Responding to Puri’s June 1 tweet, Tharoor said that Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, now in BJP, had ruled out the need for a new building saying that ‘some efficient housekeeping and imaginative upgradation’ is the need of the hour.

“A year and a half later, our colleague Swapan Dasgupta echoed my argument and added ‘What is required is some efficient housekeeping & some imaginative upgradation’, not a new building,” said Tharoor in a tweet.

He took a jibe at the BJP saying that last he checked, he wasn’t under a Congress whip. Then-President Pranab Mukherjee had nominated Swapan Dasgupta to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. Dasgupta had resigned in March this year after joining the BJP to contest Bengal elections. He, however, has been nominated again to the upper house by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Puri had shared Tharoor’s three-year-old tweet to counter the Congress party’s opposition to the Central Vista project.

“When Shashi Tharoor visited the Malaysian Parliament in 2018 he apparently loved the modern new building including the swivel chairs & name plates. He also correctly lamented how he had to sit on crammed benches in an old building & declared it to be a ‘Time for an upgrade’,” Puri had said on Twitter.

Hardeep Singh Puri said that the NDA government is doing what Tharoor desired three years ago and asked him to put some sense into his party bosses. “3 years later we are doing precisely what he desired. He must now put some sense into his party bosses & tell them how important it is for us to have a new building with spacious seating & ample office spaces. Or is all the praise reserved for development happening outside India?” questioned the urban affairs minister.

While the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat, new residences for the prime minister and the vice president along revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had repeatedly said that the Prime Minister is prioritising a new home for him amid the raging pandemic. The NDA government aims to give the country its new Parliament building by 2022 which will mark the 75th year of India’s independence.