Central Vista Avenue inauguration today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check routes that you must avoid post 6 PM today

The inauguration of the Central Vista project is scheduled to take place on September 8 at 7 PM. The India Gate Circle, also known as C-Hexagon, will be out of bounds for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the first avenue of the ambitious Central-Vista re-development project now known as ‘Kartavya Path’ in the presence of over 1,500 prominent dignitaries and amid much fanfare.

According to an advisory from Delhi’s traffic police, large crowds are expected to attend the event, hence to ensure the safety of pedestrians and the smooth flow of traffic in the area, the police have issued traffic diversion notices for different roads in the city from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Check out the list of affected routes –

Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road

Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Shershah Road to Mathura Road

Pandara Road to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Shahjahan road to Q point

Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road

Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road

Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.

K.G Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, New Delhi range) Aalap Patel while issuing the diversion notification said: “The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.”

Mathura Road

Prithvi Raj Road

Ashoka Road

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Subramanian Bharti Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

R/A Windsor Place

Akbar Road

Man Singh Road

Firoz Shah Road

R/A Claridge Hotel

R/A MNLP, Janpath

Sikandra Road

R/A Mandi House.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), along with other agencies, was asked to make arrangements to accommodate the large number of people attending the event. The police had also declared various bus diversion stations to accommodate the commuters from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama crossings on the Ring Road

The South Foot of the Lodhi and Moolchand flyovers

ITO and IP Flyover – Vikas Marg

Ring Road – Yamuna Bazaar

Tis Hazari – Mori Gate Junction

Dayal Chowk on Panchkuian Road

AIIMS Flyover, SBM – Mathura Road

Neela Gumbad

Ashram Chowk

NH 24 Ring Road

Ring Road – ISBT

ISBT – T Point

Dhaula Kuan

“Park and ride” facilities will be provided by DTC for attendees to the C-Hexagon from:

Bhairon Road

Rajghat

Connaught Place

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Besides making arrangements for the event, the traffic police have also been told to close all central government offices in the New Delhi district on September 8 post-lunch hours. Non-essential staff members have also been asked to work from home.

The traffic police conducted a full-dress rehearsal on Wednesday evening to ensure that they are ready to handle the event. They also conducted a survey of the traffic patterns and identified the areas where they could make necessary changes.