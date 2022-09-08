Central Vista Avenue inauguration today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check routes that you must avoid post 6 PM today

The inauguration of the Central Vista project is scheduled to take place on September 8 at 7 PM. The India Gate Circle, also known as C-Hexagon, will be out of bounds for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.
PM Modi will be inaugurating the first avenue of the ambitious Central-Vista re-development project now known as ‘Kartavya Path’ in the presence of over 1,500 prominent dignitaries and amid much fanfare.
According to an advisory from Delhi’s traffic police, large crowds are expected to attend the event, hence to ensure the safety of pedestrians and the smooth flow of traffic in the area, the police have issued traffic diversion notices for different roads in the city from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Check out the list of affected routes –
Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road
Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing
Shershah Road to Mathura Road
Pandara Road to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing
Shahjahan road to Q point
Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road
Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road
Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.
K.G Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, New Delhi range) Aalap Patel while issuing the diversion notification said: “The following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.”
Mathura Road
Prithvi Raj Road
Ashoka Road
APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Subramanian Bharti Marg
Rajesh Pilot Marg
R/A Windsor Place
Akbar Road
Man Singh Road
Firoz Shah Road
R/A Claridge Hotel
R/A MNLP, Janpath
Sikandra Road
R/A Mandi House.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), along with other agencies, was asked to make arrangements to accommodate the large number of people attending the event. The police had also declared various bus diversion stations to accommodate the commuters from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Moti Bagh and Bhikaji Cama crossings on the Ring Road
The South Foot of the Lodhi and Moolchand flyovers
ITO and IP Flyover – Vikas Marg
Ring Road – Yamuna Bazaar
Tis Hazari – Mori Gate Junction
Dayal Chowk on Panchkuian Road
AIIMS Flyover, SBM – Mathura Road
Neela Gumbad
Ashram Chowk
NH 24 Ring Road
Ring Road – ISBT
ISBT – T Point
Dhaula Kuan
“Park and ride” facilities will be provided by DTC for attendees to the C-Hexagon from:
Bhairon Road
Rajghat
Connaught Place
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Besides making arrangements for the event, the traffic police have also been told to close all central government offices in the New Delhi district on September 8 post-lunch hours. Non-essential staff members have also been asked to work from home.
The traffic police conducted a full-dress rehearsal on Wednesday evening to ensure that they are ready to handle the event. They also conducted a survey of the traffic patterns and identified the areas where they could make necessary changes.