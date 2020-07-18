Central government unveils procedures for making contributions in disaster response fund

One can also contribute to the National Disaster Response Fund through Bharatkosh portal by using facilities like net banking, debit cards, credit cards and UPI. (Photo: The Indian Express)

As India has been facing several natural calamities like floods and earthquakes in the last few weeks, the Union government has allowed contributions from any individual and institution in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

According to an official order on Saturday, the Central government has laid out the modalities to receive contributions from any person or institution for disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005.

The order said contributions or grants can be made by any person or institution in NDRF through physical instruments, RTGS, NEFT and UPI; one can also contribute through Bharatkosh portal https://bharatkosh.gov.in using facilities like net banking, debit cards, credit cards and UPI.

If someone wants to contribute through physical instruments, on the back of the instrument, one needs to mention that it is for “contributions or grants to NDRF” and to be drawn favouring “PAO (secretariat), MHA” at New Delhi.

For persons looking to send their money to the fund through RTGS or NEFT or UPI can transfer or deposited in Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi; they also need to mention the purpose as “contributions/grants to NDRF, the order said.

The central government has laid out step by step instructions on how to contribute to NDRF through Bharatkosh portal using net banking, debit cards, credit cards and UPI. One needs to click on the ‘Quick Payment’ option on the home page. Then on the next page select the ministry as ‘HOME AFFAIRS’ and the purpose as ‘Contributions/Grants to NDRF’ and the website would further guide for payment.

The government has started PM Care fund to receive contributions in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.