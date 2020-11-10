  • MORE MARKET STATS

Celebrating note ban akin to cut cakes on victims’ graves: Shiv Sena

November 10, 2020 12:40 PM

In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said "celebrating" the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people "committed suicide" and businesses destroyed, is akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena termed the 2016 decision as a "black chapter" in India's history.

It claimed the note ban and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hit the country’s interests hard.

“To celebrate the (demonetisation) decision because of which many people embraced deaths…jobs were lost…committed suicides and trades and industries destroyed, is akin to cutting a birthday cake sitting on the graves of all such people,” the editorial said.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the move helped reduce black money and gave a boost to transparency.

The Sena also said that the BJP raised issues like the construction of Ram temple and death of Bollywood actor
Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bihar Assembly polls, but they failed to click with the people.

“But the atmosphere in Bihar changed after (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav promised 10 lakh jobs. His rallies saw
huge turn ups (of the people). These included unemployed youth mostly. What does this indicate?” the Shiv Sena asked.

