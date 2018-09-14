CEERI chief to be next IIT-Jodhpur director: Official

He will succeed CVR Murty whose tenure at the Indian Institute of Technology in Jodhpur ended on September 10. (Pic: CEERI)

Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) director Pilani Santanu Chaudhury is set to be the next director at IIT-Jodhpur, an official said. He will succeed CVR Murty whose tenure at the Indian Institute of Technology in Jodhpur ended on September 10, an official at the institute said.

An official announcement on the appointment is yet to be made. Chaudhury has been a faculty member at IIT-Delhi. He is a B.Tech from IIT-Kharagpur in Electronics and Electrical Communication and also holds a doctorate from there. Chaudhury has published over 250 research papers in national and international journals. He will be IIT-Jodhpur’s third director.

Before assuming his new charge, the CEERI chief is scheduled to deliver a lecture on `Digital Transformation: A New Industrial Revolution’ at the 51st Engineers’ Day celebrations in Jodhpur.