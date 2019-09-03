CEC Sunil Arora assumes charge as Chairman of Association of World Election Bodies

CEC Sunil Arora (IE)

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Tuesday assumed Chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) for the term 2019-21. The decision and announcement to this effect was made at the fourth General Assembly of A-WEB underway here, being attended by as many as 120 delegates from 50 countries. Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra and the outgoing A-WEB Chairman from Romania, Ion Mincu Radulescu inaugurated the event.

The CEC said on Monday at the extraordinary session of the Executive Board of A-WEB that the Election Commission of India had been closely associated with the formation process of the A-WEB during 2011-12, and was one of the founding members of A-WEB in October 2013. A member of the Executive Board since 2013, India had taken over as Vice-Chair of A-WEB since 2017, he had said.

The constituent units of the A-WEB are the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) of different countries, structured to work together and learn from the experiences and best practices from one another. With 115 EMBs from 109 countries as its members, and 20 international organisations as Associate Members, the A-WEB has truly become a global organisation to strengthen electoral management in a non-invasive manner, Arora said.