Cease actions in PoK: India talks tough on China-Pakistan’s joint statement on Kashmir

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistani PM Imran Khan in Beijing. (Reuters)

The Ministry of External Affairs has outrightly rejected the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan in which both the countries had referred to Kashmir and asked New Delhi not to take any ‘unilateral action’ that may ‘complicate the situation’. India made it clear to both the neighbors that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. ”We reject the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister. Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India,” the MEA said in a statement.

India not only rejected their joint statement but also raised the issue of an ongoing multi-billion project of China in Indian territory which is illegally occupied by Pakistan.

“India has consistently expressed concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor’ which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947. India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” New Delhi said.

India’s move to end the special status to Jammu and Kashmir has unnerved Pakistan which is desperate to internationalise the situation. But so far, it has been unsuccessful in its endeavor with no major global power standing by it knowing it has no legal sanctity on Kashmir. However, China has made some remarks in favour of Pakistan which it believes could be used to restrict India in the South Asia region. Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar investment in its Belt and Road Project is another reason that it has been providing a breather to Pakistan.

China’s latest statement on Kashmir came after state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan. The joint statement issued by China-Pakistan said, “…the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”