We stay far away from politics, very far, says CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat asserted that the forces work only as per the directions of the Government. (Photo/ANI)

CDS General Bipin Rawat on his political inclination: Amid allegations from various quarters that the Army is being ‘politicised’, the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday sought to steer away from the controversy.

General Rawat asserted that the forces work only as per the directions of the Government.

“We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power,” he said while taking charge as country’s first CDS.

General Rawat added that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.

Speaking at an event just days before retiring as the Army Chief, General Rawat had stoked a controversy with his statement regarding the political leadership of the country amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Bipin Rawat on allegations that he is politically inclined: We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power pic.twitter.com/CYQnp3C9o6 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. We are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges that students are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” General Rawat had said inviting sharp reactions from the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the former Army chief, saying he has no business in telling politicians how to run the country.

Also Read: ‘Mind your business…’: P Chidambaram’s stinging attack on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his ‘this is not leadership’ remark

“DGP, Army General are being asked to support the government. It is a shame. Let me appeal to General Rawat..you head the Army and mind your business,” Chidambaram had said.

“What politicians will do…politicians will do. It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do. Just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war,” he added.