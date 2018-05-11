Big controversy! Arvind Kejriwal put national security at stake, allowed made in China CCTV cameras, claims Congress

​​​
As per claims made by Congress Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, Kejriwal approved the contract for 1.5 Lakh CCTV cameras worth Rs 574 crores.

In what can lead to a big controversy, Congress on Friday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave approval to made-in-China CCTV cameras, therefore putting national security at stake. As per claims made by Congress Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, Kejriwal approved the contract for 1.5 Lakh CCTV cameras worth Rs 574 crores.

Speaking to media, Maken said that Delhi government wanted to give the tender to a Chinese company. However, AAP leaders maintained that the tender is being given to a PSU, Maken claimed further.

“AAP leaders and Delhi government ministers wilfully flouted norms,” Maken said

Showing some documents, Maken said all regulations were flouted when the tenders for CCTVs were given.

Further inputs awaited

