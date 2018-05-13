CCTV row: ‘BJP’s LG sitting on files, Janata joote maregi,’ says Arvind Kejriwal at Bawana rally

“The BJP’s L-G is sitting on CCTV files; he is saying he won’t let the CCTVs be installed,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Saturday came down heavily on Centre and said that all of Delhi will march to Raj Niwas if the L-G does not clear the CCTV project. Referring to Anil Baijal as “BJP’s L-G”, Kejriwal said politics shouldn’t be done against people and development. Addressing a rally in Bawana, Delhi chief minister said, “Do politics, but not against people and their development… else people will rain shoes on you (janta aise joote maregi).”

The Delhi CM said he has no option but to fight the L-G on various development projects. However, the CM asserted he knows how to get the files cleared.

The chief minister said he, along with all of his party MLAs, will meet LG on Monday. “Warning” the L-G, Kejriwal said “all of Delhi will march to his residence” in future.

Kejriwal further said, “I also want to warn the BJP… don’t mess with the people of Delhi.” Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs will walk from his residence to the L-G House on Monday.

The issue of CCTVs has snowballed into yet another confrontation between AAP government and Lieutenant-Governor after Baijal formed a committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for the installation, operation and monitoring of cameras.

On Friday, the Delhi CM sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the execution of the CCTV project, saying it was related to women safety and should be above politics. “For three years when we were working on this project, the LG was silent. Suddenly now when the tender has been allotted he sees loophole in the system. The chief minister along with all Delhi Ministers and AAP MLAs will walk to LG house to discuss the issue,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia said he had communicated the same to the Lieutenant Governor. “The stalling of CCTV project has created uproar in public. We will come at 3 PM on Monday to discuss the issue with you. If the time is not suitable to you, you can tell us an alternative time on that day,” he said in the letter.

The Delhi chief minister has alleged the only aim of setting up the committee was to interrupt government work and not let the CCTVs be installed.