CCCC 2018: National Inter-school crossword contest to begin tomorrow

The sixth edition of the national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest will begin tomorrow at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Delhi Cantt here. The contest, which started in 2013, will be inaugurated by Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik.

“The contest is a two-stage event. In the first, city rounds are held across the country while in the second, the winners battle it out at the grand finale. “The school team which wins the grand finale lifts the National Crossword Champion trophy,” a release said.

Students from Class 9 to 12 can participate in the contest and all teams will be awarded certificates. Winners will be given cash prizes. There are four NCR rounds for Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad. There will be 37 more city rounds in the July-September period before a line-up for the finals is decided.

On July 6, official partners KVS and NVS conducted their inter-school crossword contests to select their best teams who will represent them in the national championship. CCCC had been acknowledged by the Limca Book of Records as the biggest contest of its kind in India, release said. The contest is conducted by a Patna-based organisation Extra-C.