CBSE retest 2018: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sorry for students, calls for strict action against culprits

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took to Twitter and expressed his dismay over the issue of re-examination of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects. Kejriwal also said that strict action should be taken against those responsible. “I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible (sic),” the CM wrote.

Kejriwal’s reaction came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced re-examination in Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers amid reports that the papers had been leaked. CBSE has issued a circular, informing of the re-examination and said dates and other details for it would be posted on the board’s website in a week’s time. Besides CM, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also tweeted how his son and many other students were feeling dejected following the reports.

I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, it was Congress president Rahul Gandhi who accused the BJP government of the leaks that have surfaced in the trail in recent time. Training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said the country’s Chowkidar (Modi) is “weak” and there is “leak” in everything. “How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election Date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is leak in everything, Chowkidar is weak,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

कितने लीक? डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the Modi government by saying that the government should be renamed as a “paper leak government”.”Modi Govt should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak Govt’! SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 Cr Youth. #CBSE Xth & XIIth class #PaperLeak has road hit the aspirations & hard work of lakhs of toiling students. Modiji, Your Govt has imperiled the future of our ‘Exam Warriors’! (sic),” he said in a tweet.