CBSE paper leak: Supreme Court dismisses all PILs, says matter should be decided by authorities

CBSE paper leak: The Class 12th Economic paper was conducted on March 26. (Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India today dismissed all PILs filed in the CBSE paper leak case. The top court said that it sees no merit in the petitions and it’s for the authorities to look into the matter. The petitions were filed challenging CBSE’s decision to conduct re-examination of Class 12 economics paper after alleged leak. The Class 12th Economic paper was conducted on March 26 and towards the ned of the month, the board after the leak news surfaced decided that it will re-conduct the Economics paper on April 25, 2018.

The apex court today dismissed a total of five petitions that challenged the board’s decision to re-conduct the Class 12th paper. It said that it is the discretion of the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct the re-examination and can’t be challenged in the court. The plea was dismissed by a bench of two judges including Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao. While talking to the students who had filed the petition, two judges asked them to appear in the examination if it is conducted. Several petitions were filed before the apex court after the CBSE said on March 28 that the Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics paper had allegedly leaked.

The board on April 3 had said that after assessment it found out that there was no impact of alleged paper leak of Class 10 maths paper and no re-examination would be held. Besides challenging the CBSE’s decision, the petitioners also wanted a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak, saying several incidents were reported from various states and Delhi Police was not competent to hold the nation-wide probe.

One of the petitioners, who has been identified as 15-year-old Rohan Mathew, besides seeking an independent probe into the leak had also sought a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of the examinations already conducted. Mathew and two others have moved the top court seeking quashing of the CBSE’s decision to re-conduct the Class 10 mathematics examination on several grounds, including violation of their fundamental rights.