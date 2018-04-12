CBSE paper leak mystery cracked? Here is the latest revelation by Delhi Police

Crime branch had arrested three men — identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar — from the DAV Centenary Public School in Una after lengthy investigations and questioning.

The Una-based teacher who was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the Class 12 Economic paper leak is also behind Class 10 mathematics paper leak, the Delhi Police claimed on Thursday. Last week, the crime branch had arrested three men — identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar — from the DAV Centenary Public School in Una after lengthy investigations and questioning.

As per police, Rakesh Kumar confessed to his involvement in the Mathematics paper leak during questioning. As per reports, the Class 12 CBSE Economics paper was leaked on March 23 in Himachal Pradesh’s Una town. The question paper was allegedly shared on social networking site WhatsApp by at least 40 groups.

Addressing a press conference today, the police said two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the leak of the mathematics paper. The police added that the woman, from Ferozepur in Punjab, was allegedly sent a copy of the leaked paper by Rakesh Kumar.

Kumar, a faculty teaching economics at the DAV school for the last eight years, was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held. The other two — Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar — were working at the DAV school as a clerk and a peon respectively.

The issue of leak of economics paper surfaced after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was sent to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening March 26, the day of the exam. The board, on March 30, announced that it would re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.

The police have registered separate cases in both the paper leaks. The case relating to the leak of the economics paper was filed on March 27, while the other on the Mathematics paper leak was lodged on March 28.