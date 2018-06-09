CBSE paper leak: Affiliation of Bawana’s Mata Khazani Convent School cancelled

Affiliation of Bawana’s Mata Khazani Convent School cancelled.

CBSE paper leak: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scrapped the affiliation of Bawana’s Mata Khazani Convent School on Friday after it had failed to conduct Class XII board examinations for the academic year 2017-18 during which the economics paper was leaked. On April 1, Delhi Police had arrested two teachers of this private school in northwest Delhi’s Alipur area. The police also arrested an economics tutor of a private coaching centre. The trio was arrested for their involvement in the leak of class XII economics exam board paper. The CBSE had to reconduct the exam on April 25.

Earlier, the board had issued a show-cause notice to the school administration to explain how the two teachers- Risabh Antil and Rohit Vats had opened the sealed packets of question papers before the schedule timing of examinations. According to reports, the duo had opened the seal at 9.15 am while the exam starts at 10.30 am. Generally, the invigilators are given the question papers at 9.45 am.

According to The Indian Express, the school’s affiliation was cancelled in late April after its response was found deplorable.

Meanwhile, the school has approached Delhi High Court against the CBSE’s decision. The CBSE had also issued a similar showcase notice to DAV Centenary Public School in Una. However, no such decision was taken so far.

Cancellation of affiliation means that the current batch (2018-19) of students in Class X and XII will be permitted to appear for the Board exam in 2019 while those studying in Class IX and XI will have to be transferred or seek admission in another school. According to reports, CBSE’s decision is final and will not be changed.