CBSE leaks: Rahul Gandhi’s scathing jibe at PM Modi – ‘Exam Warriors 2 will focus on destroyed careers’

In a big jibe over CBSE examination paper leaks, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi’s next book will focus on ‘students & parents stress relief’ after their careers are destroyed by leaked exam papers. “PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, students protested against CBSE decision to conduct a re-examination. Launching a thorough probe in the issue, the Delhi Crime Branch has questioned 10 more people and “interacted” with the CBSE controller of examinations. During the probe, the CBSE said that its chairperson had received an e-mail about the Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked a day before the exam. The two exams – class 10th mathematics and class 12th economics – were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. Since yesterday, the police have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre’s owner, 18 students and some tutors.

The officials have also interacted with the CBSE controller of examination to understand the process of conducting exams. The official said things like how the paper is set, details of where the question papers are kept and how they are distributed to various examination centers were discussed. The Delhi Police has registered two cases. The first case in connection with the leak of the economics paper was lodged on March 27 and the case pertaining to the mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The police have registered cases on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.