CBSE 10th result 2018 declared: How to check CBSE Board result offline through Microsoft Organiser App

CBSE Symbol

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) class 10 exam result has been declared today, on May 29, at 1:20 PM. A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, which was conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. Once again girls have done better than boys in CBSE 10th result 2018. While girls have secured a pass percentage of 88.67%, boys got 85.32%. Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RK Public school Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish Intl school Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas Cochin have secured 499 marks. Thiruvananthapuram region has topped with a pass percentage of 99.60% followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer is third with 91.86%.

School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, Anil Swarup has wished good luck to the students. “All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can’t do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be content with what you get. And then, build your future,” he tweeted

Students can view their result on the official website of the board at www.cbseresults.nic.in.

However, the result will also be available offline this year.

Here’s how to check the CBSE Class 10 results offline:

Step 1: Download the SMS Organizer app from Play Store. The 4.4 MB app is compatible with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and above.

Step 2: A notification pop-up of CBSE exam results will appear on the app.

Step 3: Tap on the notification

Step 4: Enter details like roll number, school code and date of birth.

Step 5: Just tap on the same notification when the result is declared, the scorecard will be displayed – with marks secured in all subjects, including theory and practical, and grades.

The Microsoft SMS Organizer app works offline. The scorecard will be sent via SMS to those with no Internet connectivity.

Here’s how to check the result online :

Visit the website : www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Enter Roll Number

Step 2: Enter Date of birth

Step 3: Enter School Number:

Step 4: Enter Centre Number, as mentioned in the admit card

Step 5: Submit

CBSE 10th paper leak:

This year the board had to deal with several reports of paper leak. It was alleged that CBSE class 10 Mathematics paper had started circulating on Whatsapp, an hour before the examination. The police had arrested a few people in connection with the case including a maths teacher of the school, Harmesh, and a former ABVP office-bearer.

Students can also Check CBSE 10th Result 2018 by calling on the Interactive Voice Response System.

Delhi region students need call only on 24300699.

For students outside Delhi, they may simply call on 011 24300699 to get their results.

Students who do not have access to the internet would be able to check their CBSE 10th Result 2018 by sending an SMS.

They need to send an SMS with CBSE class 10 Roll Number Date of Birth School Number and Center Number and send it to 7738299899.

For example, the roll number of the students is 123456789 and the students was born on August 1, 2002 then he needs to send an sms CBSE 10 123456789 01072002 XXXX YYYY to the mobile number. Where XXXX denotes the school number and YYYY denotes the Centres number.