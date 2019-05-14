CBIC refutes reports on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2019 1:28:02 AM

CBIC clarified that local police officials entered the restricted customs area demanding immediate release of the two ladies (accompanying Naroola) without any checking, thereby obstructing discharge of statutory functions by customs officials.

Nephew of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Refuting media reports in West Bengal that Rujira Naroola, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (nephew of West Bengal chief minister), was not involved in an incident with the customs department at the Kolkata Airport, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) clarified that customs officials did indeed intercept and confront Naroola and another woman accompanying her over their refusal to show passports and get their luggage scanned.

CBIC clarified that local police officials entered the restricted customs area demanding immediate release of the two ladies (accompanying Naroola) without any checking, thereby obstructing discharge of statutory functions by customs officials. The local police further demanded that their VIPs must be allowed to pass through the Green Channel without being checked, otherwise customs officials concerned shall be arrested/detained, the CBIC said.

It further said an assistant commissioner of customs, NSCBI Airport, has already lodged a complaint dated March 22 reporting particulars of the incident with the local police station.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBIC refutes reports on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition