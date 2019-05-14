CBIC refutes reports on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife

Refuting media reports in West Bengal that Rujira Naroola, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (nephew of West Bengal chief minister), was not involved in an incident with the customs department at the Kolkata Airport, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) clarified that customs officials did indeed intercept and confront Naroola and another woman accompanying her over their refusal to show passports and get their luggage scanned. CBIC clarified that local police officials entered the restricted customs area demanding immediate release of the two ladies (accompanying Naroola) without any checking, thereby obstructing discharge of statutory functions by customs officials. The local police further demanded that their VIPs must be allowed to pass through the Green Channel without being checked, otherwise customs officials concerned shall be arrested\/detained, the CBIC said. It further said an assistant commissioner of customs, NSCBI Airport, has already lodged a complaint dated March 22 reporting particulars of the incident with the local police station.