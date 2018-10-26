CBI war: SC directs CVC to complete inquiry against Alok Verma in two weeks, next hearing on Nov 12

  1. Home
By: | Updated: October 26, 2018 11:52 AM

Supreme Court on Monday barred interim CBI director from taking any policy decision till the hearing in the case is over. The Supreme Court bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, said that the inquiry carried out by the Central Vigilence Commission in the case should be completed within two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Monday barred interim CBI director from taking any policy decisions till the hearing in the case is over. The Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, said that the inquiry carried out by the Central Vigilance Commission in the case should be completed in 10 days. The court directed that the inquiry will be presided over by a Justice Retd. AK Pattnaik.

Opening the argument for CBI director Alok Verma, senior advocate FS Nariman argued that “order passed by the CVC and Union Government was without any authority under the law.”

“We will examine it… the only thing we have to see is what kind of an interim order has to be passed,” the CJI said during the hearing. In response to CJI’s instruction, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that 10 days may not be enough to complete the inquiry and opposed the supervision of CVC inquiry by SC judge.

 

