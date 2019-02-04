CBI vs Kolkata Police: Prakash Javadekar returns TMC jibe, says it is Mamata Banerjee’s Emergency in West Bengal

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for obstructing the CBI from probing the sensational chit fund scam in the state. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar chided Banerjee saying “it is Mamata’s emergency in Bengal”.

Javadekar’s reaction comes a day after CBI sleuth reached Kolkata to interrogate Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for allegedly destroying evidence in the chit fund scams. The CBI is probing Saradha and Rose Valley scams that were unearthed in Bengal. Kumar was heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the scams before CBI took over at the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Ye Mamata ji ki emergency hai Bengal mein. Hamari nahi hai, Mamata ji ki hai. (This is Mamata’s emergency in Bengal. Not ours),” he said, in an apparent reference to the Opposition terming CBI’s attempt to question Rajeev Kumar as a development “worse than Emergency days”.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “BJP planning a constitutional coup? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner’s home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in Parliament on Monday. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Opposition parties who want to save democracy.”

Javadekar also lashed out the Opposition leaders who rallied behind Mamata. He said that opposition leaders are divided by vision but united by corruption. “Who are these people? They are out on bail. Such people are standing together. This is not Mahagathbandhan, they are divided by vision and united by corruption. The corrupt are standing together,” he said.

“Whatever is happening in Kolkata and West Bengal is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It’s murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?” he asked.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “The fact that paramilitary forces had to be deployed for the protection of those officers, who were diligently doing their duty, is for the first time an unprecedented view given to the citizen with regards to the state of anarchy in the West Bengal.”

In the Lok Sabha today, Opposition parties including TMC members created ruckus over the latest developments in Bengal. On Sunday, as soon as Mamata learned about the CBI team’s visit to Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence, she sat on dharna and probe agency officials were detained by the Kolkata Police.

Mamata along with her ministers is still protesting even as the CBI moved the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to end the deadlock. The court has admitted the CBI’s plea and would take up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed that CBI initiated action only after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case. He said that the Kolkata Police Commissioner was summoned many times by the CBI but he did not appear.

Singh added that West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has summoned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and has asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

The development comes days after Mamata Banerjee organised a mega rally of opposition leaders in Kolkata and called for ousting the BJP in the upcoming general election.