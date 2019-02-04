CBI-vs-Kolkata Police: Congress dubs CBI action as malafide and assault on federalism

The Congress leader said the Supreme Court allowed West Bengal police officers to seek protection in the high court against the CBI.

The Congress on Sunday said the CBI action in Kolkata is clearly “mala fide” and an “assault” on the federal polity, which has come within 48 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s public “threat” to him.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the antipathy of Modi and Shah towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “visceral”. He alleged that the BJP and the prime minister are desperate to create a controversy in the state for “cheap publicity and divisiveness” to get some space in 2019 elections.

He claimed the Modi government has ensured a non-functional and non-productive Parliament session going by such assaults on the federal polity on a Sunday evening.

Singhvi also called for opposition unity after this action, which he described as “political vendetta” and an “assault on federalism”.

“Kolkata CBI action clearly mala fide. Done within 48 hours of Modi, Shah rally threat to commissioner of police; done on Sunday on mere section 160 notice which is bailable and non-cognisable; operating high court stay protecting officers under CP on identical case, identical issues; yet harass CP without clarifying from HC,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said the Supreme Court allowed West Bengal police officers to seek protection in the high court against the CBI. Subsequently, the high court stayed coercive action against them regarding the same issues.

“These officers are working directly under the CP. Without going to HC or SC, how can CBI go to CP’s residence on Sunday? Complete falsehood being spread by the BJP,” he said.

“Did CBI land up to have coffee with CP on Sunday? No warrant, mere section 160 notice. All this despite operating HC stay in favour of police officer,” he tweeted.

He said these are “last gasps” of the outgoing CBI director on last day of office to demonstrate loyalty to his political masters and ensure good postings now and in the future.

“All must back Mamata Banerjee and people of West Bengal in this blatant assault on federalism and example of political vendetta. Time to be 100 per cent united now,” he said.

The Congress leader said the commissioner of police is available for answering questions for months and the high court order operates. “The CBI does not even ask HC. How can CBI land up at residence of CP,” he asked.