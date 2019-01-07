CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Alok Verma case tomorrow

On December 6, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved the judgement after hearing arguments of Verma, Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce the verdict on CBI director Alok Kumar Verma’s appeal against Centre’s decision to divest him of powers and sending him on leave.

The government had taken the decision against both Verma and CBI’s Additional Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud was out in the open with both alleging corruption charges against each other.

The top court also heard the plea moved by NGO Common Cause in which the latter had requested for a court-monitored SIT investigation in allegations of corruption against a number CBI officials that included Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

During the hearing in the case, CVC told the top court that such extraordinary situations require extraordinary remedies. Appearing for CVC, solicitor general Tushar Mehta referred to Supreme Court judgments and laws governing the CBI. He added that commission’s superintendence (over the CBI) encompasses “surprise, extraordinary situations”.

The bench observed that feud between both CBI senior officials did not emerge overnight, leading to government divesting the director of powers without consulting the selection committee. The apex court questioned as to why no consultation was made with selection committee before divesting CBI director of his power.