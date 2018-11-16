CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’ plea challenging Centre’s decision to remove him

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to consider the report of CVC, which has been placed before it in a sealed cover. (File photo: IE)

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the plea of CBI Director Alok Verma, who had approached the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of powers and send him on leave in view of the internal battle between him and agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The hearing comes after the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted its preliminary inquiry report on allegations against CBI director Alok Verma to the Supreme Court. The hearing is expected to begin at 11.45 am.

The allegations against Verma have been levelled by Asthana, against whom an FIR has been lodged by the CBI on graft charges. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to consider the report of CVC, which has been placed before it in a sealed cover.

Alok Verma is an AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, UTs) cadre IPS officer who joined the service in 1979. Reportedly, he was the only one to hold the top post at CBI without any prior experience in the agency.

The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated following which the CBI registered an FIR against the Special Director in an alleged bribery case.

Earlier, hearing petitions filed by Verma and NGO Common Cause challenging the government action, the Supreme Court on October 26 gave the CVC two weeks to complete the probe against the CBI Director and said it will be monitored by its retired judge, justice AK Patnaik.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the CBI also placed a report on decisions taken by its interim director M Nageshwar Rao, which is also expected to be considered by the bench. Intervening in the tussle between the two seniors, the department of personnel and training had, on October 23, divested them of their powers till further orders.

In October, in an unprecedented move, the CBI had booked Rakesh Asthana for allegedly receiving bribes from middlemen to give relief to a businessman being probed by him in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The agency also booked Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, and Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad, the purported middlemen, and other unknown officials.

The FIR was registered based on claims made in the complaint given by Sathish Babu Sana, Hyderabad-based businessman, who had narrated his meetings with various middlemen in New Delhi as well as Dubai before a magistrate.

The complaint filed by Sana had mentioned that one of the middlemen made him listen to a voice and later told him that it was Asthana. However, the statement did not mention that there was a direct meeting between Sana and Asthana. Moreover, Asthana had written to the Central Vigilance Commissioner on October 19, four days after the FIR was registered, informing him that he wanted to arrest and interrogate Sana, for which he had sent a proposal to the Director on September 20, 2018.

In the letter, Asthana had referred to his communication to Cabinet Secretary on August 24 in which details of alleged irregularities against the Director were given. He said the Director allegedly held the file for nearly four days and marked to the Director of Prosecution (DoP) on September 24, 2018 who demanded all evidence available on record. Also, Asthana had said that the file was again placed before the Director on October 3 with answers to the queries raised by the DoP but it was not been returned till date.

Reportedly, they have been booked under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), Section 13 (2), Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI action came two months after Asthana, the second in command in the CBI, wrote to Cabinet Secretary on August 24 alleging that the businessman had paid Verma Rs 2 crores to get relief in the case. The matter was referred to the CVC which is looking into the allegations.

The CVC was directed by the apex court to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made in the August 24 note/letter of the Cabinet Secretary with regard to Verma. Asthana had also moved the apex court with a separate petition in the matter and has sought removal of Verma from the post of agency’s Director.