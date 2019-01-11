CBI vs CBI: Shunted out twice as Director, Alok Verma calls it quits 19 days before retirement

Alok Verma

A day after he was ousted as CBI chief after being reinstated to the post by the Supreme Court, and transferred to Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guard under the Home ministry, Alok Verma has resigned from government service. In a letter written to Department of Personnel and Training , he said it was moment of “collective introspection”.

“Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on July 31, 2017 and was only serving Government as Director, CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today,” he wrote in his letter.

His decision to quit has come after a high power committee that consisted of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him days before the completion of his tenure.

“By removing Alok Verma from his position without giving him the chance to present his case, PM Modi has shown once again that he’s too afraid of an investigation, either by an independent CBI director or by Parliament via JPC,” Congress had earlier tweeted.

The high-powered selection committee had also met on Wednesday night but no decision was reached. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Kharge said he had sought documents, including the inquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission into the matter.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court had ordered Alok Verma’s reinstatement as CBI chief after the latter was sent on forced leave by the government after a spat with Special Director Rakesh Asthana. However, it added that Verma could not to take any policy decisions till the statutory committee decided further on the matter.