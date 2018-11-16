CBI vs CBI: No clean cheat from SC to Alok Verma yet, CVC to share report in sealed cover

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 12:59 PM

There is no immediate relief for CBI director Alok Verma as Supreme Court on Friday hinted for further probe.

cbi vs cbi, cbi case, cbi alok verma, cbi alok verma news, cbi alok verma asthanaThe top court has asked Verma to respond to the report’s findings by Monday.

There is no immediate relief for CBI director Alok Verma as Supreme Court on Friday hinted for further probe. It also said that Verma should be given the CVC’s report on allegations against him in a sealed cover. The top court has asked Verma to respond to the report’s findings by Monday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the CVC to share its report also with Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

During the hearing, the apex court said that CVC report is “very uncomplimentary” on some of its charges against the CBI director, adding that further investigation was required some aspects.

Asking Verma, to file his response by Monday, the top court said it would take up the matter the next day.

It also turned down Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana’s request that CVC report is shared with him also.

Verma is an AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, UTs) cadre IPS officer. he joined the service in 1979. Apparently, Verma is the only director in the agency till now, without any prior experience in the probing agency.

Both Verma and Asthana were at daggers with each other after which CBI registered an FIR against its Special Director in an alleged bribery case.

Read also: CBI vs CBI: CVC files preliminary probe report in a sealed cover, SC fixes November 16 for hearing

The top court had on October 26 given CVC two weeks time to finish the probe against the agency Director.

Supreme Court further said it would consider the matter related to decisions taken by acting CBI director M Nageswara Rao from October 23-26 at the next hearing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI vs CBI: No clean cheat from SC to Alok Verma yet, CVC to share report in sealed cover
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition