CBI vs CBI: No clean cheat from SC to Alok Verma yet, CVC to share report in sealed cover

There is no immediate relief for CBI director Alok Verma as Supreme Court on Friday hinted for further probe. It also said that Verma should be given the CVC’s report on allegations against him in a sealed cover. The top court has asked Verma to respond to the report’s findings by Monday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the CVC to share its report also with Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

During the hearing, the apex court said that CVC report is “very uncomplimentary” on some of its charges against the CBI director, adding that further investigation was required some aspects.

Asking Verma, to file his response by Monday, the top court said it would take up the matter the next day.

It also turned down Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana’s request that CVC report is shared with him also.

Verma is an AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, UTs) cadre IPS officer. he joined the service in 1979. Apparently, Verma is the only director in the agency till now, without any prior experience in the probing agency.

Both Verma and Asthana were at daggers with each other after which CBI registered an FIR against its Special Director in an alleged bribery case.

The top court had on October 26 given CVC two weeks time to finish the probe against the agency Director.

Supreme Court further said it would consider the matter related to decisions taken by acting CBI director M Nageswara Rao from October 23-26 at the next hearing.