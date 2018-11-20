CBI vs CBI Live Updates: SC to hear Alok Verma’s response to CVC findings on graft charges levelled by Rakesh Asthana

CBI vs CBI Live Updates: A day after CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma filed his response, the Supreme Court will resume hearing on Monday on the ongoing infighting in the country’s premier investigative agency involving him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana. On Monday, the Supreme Court had refused to grant more time to Verma to file his response on the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and directed his lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan him to submit the reply as quickly as possible. The CVC had submitted its report to the court last week in a sealed cover.
The crisis at the CBI began when Verma and Deputy Director Rakesh Asthana accused each of corruption. Subsequently, the government issued an order to send Verma and Asthana on leave and appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief. The matter reached the threshold of Supreme Court when Verma challenged the government’s move to divest him of powers. The action was initiation on a recommendation made by the CVC.
The Congress has expressed alarm over the assertions made by Sinha with its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala saying democracy was in peril and Constitution in danger. He said, "Deeply shocking revelations have surfaced in public domain, which puts a question mark on Prime Minister Modi, functioning of PMO, allegations of bribery against Minister and NSA helping the accused and CVC being named in these murky dealings."
Senior CBI official MK Sinha on Monday moved Supreme Court alleging that NSA Ajit Doval and Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chaudhary had interfered into the investigation against Rakesh Asthana. In his application, Singh sought quashing of his transfer order to Nagpur issued on October 23. Sinha was probing the Asthana case before being shunted out.
Pursuant to the Supreme Court's last month order, the CVC’s inquiry against CBI Director Alok Verma was conducted under the supervision of retired SC judge Justice AK Patnaik. The report was filed in the top court on November 12.
Last week, the Supreme Court did not give a clean chit in the CVC report on corruption charges against Verma. Chief Justice Gogoi had observed that CVC report is a mixed bag and exhaustive, adding that further inquiry is required into some charges as per the CVC report. The CJI then told Verma to respond to the report in a sealed cover by November 19 (Monday).
Exiled CBI Director Alok Verma on Monday filed his response to the Supreme Court on a probe report submitted by the CVC. The CVC had on November 12 submitted to the Supreme Court its probe report on a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Verma by his deputy Rakesh Asthana. The report was submitted before the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.