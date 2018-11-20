CBI vs CBI Live Updates: SC to hear Alok Verma’s response to CVC findings on graft charges levelled by Rakesh Asthana

CBI vs CBI Live Updates: A day after CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma filed his response, the Supreme Court will resume hearing on Monday on the ongoing infighting in the country’s premier investigative agency involving him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana. On Monday, the Supreme Court had refused to grant more time to Verma to file his response on the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and directed his lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan him to submit the reply as quickly as possible. The CVC had submitted its report to the court last week in a sealed cover.

The crisis at the CBI began when Verma and Deputy Director Rakesh Asthana accused each of corruption. Subsequently, the government issued an order to send Verma and Asthana on leave and appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief. The matter reached the threshold of Supreme Court when Verma challenged the government’s move to divest him of powers. The action was initiation on a recommendation made by the CVC.