CBI vs CBI: HC refuses to quash FIR against Special Director Rakesh Asthana

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 3:15 PM

The high court's verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them.

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations. Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad. The high court’s verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them.

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged having paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

