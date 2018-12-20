CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC reserves verdict on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana

Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others seeking the quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations. Justice Najmi Waziri concluded the arguments in which CBI Director Alok Verma maintained that all mandatory procedures of law were followed while registering an FIR against Asthana on bribery allegations.

The complainant Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana. The FIR was also lodged against DSP Devender Kumar.