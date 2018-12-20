CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC reserves verdict on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 5:12 PM

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others seeking the quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations.

CBI vs CBI, delhi high court, raklesh asthana, alok verma, latest updates on rakesh asthana Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others seeking the quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations. Justice Najmi Waziri concluded the arguments in which CBI Director Alok Verma maintained that all mandatory procedures of law were followed while registering an FIR against Asthana on bribery allegations.

The complainant Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana. The FIR was also lodged against DSP Devender Kumar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC reserves verdict on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition